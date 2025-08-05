Citi Supplies $78M Refi For NYC Multifamily Portfolio 

Better Living Properties has sealed a $78 million loan to refinance a 204-unit multifamily and mixed-use portfolio across New York City, Commercial Observer has learned.

Citigroup closed the commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) loan to refinance an existing $70 million facility for the collection of properties in Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. The properties are owned by Better Living principals Jonathan Soudry and Ariel Soudry.

Eric Mirvis and Joseph Dyckman originated the CMBS transaction for the lender. Filler Capital negotiated the financing with a team led by Isaac Filler alongside Michael Neumann and Yossi Koschitzki.

The portfolio consists of properties in the Lower East Side, East Village and Brooklyn. Some of the properties include 76 East 1st Street in the East Village, 210 Rivington Street on the Lower East Side and 2848 Brighton 7th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.

Filler Capital said it closed in 45 days to beat a pending loan maturity.

“This was a fast, highly complex transaction and it came together because of our relationships and ability to move under pressure,” Filler said in a statement.

Officials at Citi and Better Living Properties did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com