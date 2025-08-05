Finance   ·   Refinance

Citi Supplies $78M Refi For NYC Multifamily Portfolio 

By August 5, 2025 12:02 pm
Citigroup's Joseph Dyckman (top left), Filler Capital's Isaac Filler (bottom left), and renderings of 76 East 1st Street (top center), 210 Rivington Street (bottom center), and 2848 Brighton 7th Street, Brooklyn (right).
Citigroup's Joseph Dyckman (top left), Filler Capital's Isaac Filler (bottom left), and renderings of 76 East 1st Street (top center), 210 Rivington Street (bottom center), and 2848 Brighton 7th Street, Brooklyn (right). PHOTOS: Courtesy Citigroup; Courtesy Filler Capital; RENDERINGS: Courtesy Filler Capital

Better Living Properties has sealed a $78 million loan to refinance a 204-unit multifamily and mixed-use portfolio across New York City, Commercial Observer has learned.

Citigroup closed the commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) loan to refinance an existing $70 million facility for the collection of properties in Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. The properties are owned by Better Living principals Jonathan Soudry and Ariel Soudry

Eric Mirvis and Joseph Dyckman originated the CMBS transaction for the lender. Filler Capital negotiated the financing with a team led by Isaac Filler alongside Michael Neumann and Yossi Koschitzki

The portfolio consists of properties in the Lower East Side, East Village and Brooklyn. Some of the properties include 76 East 1st Street in the East Village, 210 Rivington Street on the Lower East Side and 2848 Brighton 7th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.

Filler Capital said it closed in 45 days to beat a pending loan maturity.

“This was a fast, highly complex transaction and it came together because of our relationships and ability to move under pressure,” Filler said in a statement. 

Officials at Citi and Better Living Properties did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

