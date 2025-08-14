Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Centennial Bank Makes $73M Construction Loan for Florida Luxury Apartments

Chuck Whittall’s Unicorp National Developments will build a 323-unit resort-style apartment community in Winter Garden, Florida

By August 14, 2025 3:00 pm
reprints
Rendering of Elysian, a 323-unit resort-style apartment community in Winter Garden, Florida.
Rendering of Elysian, a 323-unit resort-style apartment community in Winter Garden, Florida. Unicorp National Developments

Unicorp National Developments has secured $73 million in construction financing to build Elysian, a 323-unit resort-style apartment community in Winter Garden, Fla.

Centennial Bank provided the construction loan, with Robby Barrows, a senior vice president of commercial banking, and David Druey, the Florida regional president, as the bank’s main point persons on the deal. No brokers were listed on the transaction, announced by the bank today.

SEE ALSO: JP Morgan Supplies $130M Loan in MKF Realty’s Buy of Vornado’s 512 West 22nd Street

Elysian will be at the northeast corner of Avalon Road and Seidel Avenue and will be constructed over the next 18 months once the groundbreaking ceremony occurs. The neighborhood of Winter Garden is near Expressway 429, providing quick access to Downtown Orlando, and has seen its population increase by 40 percent in the last 15 years. 

Chuck Whittall, the president of Unicorp National Developments, said in a statement that Elysian is expected to benefit from the municipality’s growing demand, and that this is his firm’s first large-scale development project in three years. 

Unicorp and Centennial Bank have completed $500 million in CRE transactions together over the past decade, according to Unicorp. 

“With construction pricing off its peak, we’re entering the right cycle,” said Whittall. “Elysian will be a flagship example of what’s possible when strategic timing meets trusted partnership.”

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

Chuck Whittall, David Druey, Robby Barrows, Centennial Bank, Unicorp National Developments
Vornado Chairman and CEO Steven Roth and 512 West 22nd Street.
Office · Finance
New York City

JP Morgan Supplies $130M Loan in MKF Realty’s Buy of Vornado’s 512 West 22nd Street

By Brian Pascus
Fundrise CEO Ben Miller and a warehouse in Springfield, Va. that's part of the portfolio.
Industrial · Finance
National

Goldman Sachs, TPG Supply $353M Refi for National Industrial Portfolio

By Andrew Coen
Cushman & Wakefield’s Brad Domenico (top) and Gideon Gil (bottom), and The Motto, a 264-unit multifamily apartment complex that opened in the Bronx in 2023.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Morgan Stanley Provides $96M Refi for Bronx Apartment Complex

By Brian Pascus