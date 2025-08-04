Fashion manufacturer Capelli New York is staying put at its offices across the street from the Empire State Building.

Capelli, which designs and produces label and branded clothing products, has renewed its 39,081 square feet on the eighth, ninth and 10th floors of the Rosen family’s 1 East 33rd Street, according to a release from landlord broker Koeppel Rosen.

The fashion firm, which moved into the building on the corner of East 33rd Street and Fifth Avenue in August 2002, will stay at the property for another 11 years and 11 months, the release said.

Meanwhile, GMA Accessories, Capelli’s parent company, recently extended its 23,698-square-foot lease at 389 Fifth Avenue, which is also owned by the Rosen family, according to the release. GMA moved into the 12-story Midtown South building in January 2016, and will keep its space on the seventh and 10th floors for another 11 years and 11 months.

“We’re pleased to announce these two long-term lease extensions,” Max Koeppel, director of leasing at Koeppel Rosen, said in a statement. “389 Fifth Avenue and 1 East 33rd Street are two of the premier boutique properties in our portfolio, and both offer excellent Midtown Manhattan locations with solid amenities.”

The asking rent for both deals was unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown South averaged $83.28 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025.

Colliers’ Michael Joseph brokered the deals for both tenants, while Koeppel represented the landlord in both deals.

Spokespeople for Rosen and Colliers did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for GMA could not be reached for comment.

Other tenants at 1 East 33rd Street include design agency Q4 Designs, architecture firm Highland Associates, clothing store JEM International and Korean-Chinese restaurant Octo Restaurant, while 389 Fifth Avenue is home to therapy practice Bridge Medical and nonprofit Action Without Borders.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.