Canyon Partners Provides $58M Refi for L.A. Multifamily Property

Simon Lazar and Sam Mostadim’s Helio Group has secured $58 million to refinance Arya Apartments, a 119-unit apartment complex that recently opened in Culver City, Calif., in Greater Los Angeles.

Canyon Partners Real Estate provided the debt, while a JLL Capital Markets team of Jeff Sause, Chad Morgan, Jacob Michael and Danny Ryan arranged the financing, structured as a floating rate loan, according to a release.

In a statement, JLL’s Sause noted that the financing drew “heightened competition” and described Arya Apartments as a quality asset in a strong location.

“Helio Group’s successes transforming this micro market with best-in-class product made Arya a very attractive opportunity for lenders,” he added.

Located at 10700 Tabor Street in Culver City, a neighborhood famous for being home to Sony Picture Studios, and not far from the Los Angeles International Airport, Arya Apartments opened in 2024 and stands seven stories high.

The building features 38 studio, 36 one-bedroom and 45 two-bedroom units, all with luxury interiors. The on-site amenities include a fitness center, a rooftop lounge, coworking spaces, an outdoor rooftop pool, and several electric vehicle charging stations. Pizzeria Sei, a top-ranked pizzeria, will be located on the ground floor retail portion of the building.

Helio Group did respond to requests for comment.

Brian Pascus can be reached bpascus@commercialobserver.com