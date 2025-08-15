AEW Capital Management just refinanced a portfolio of seven Class A warehouse and distribution buildings, Commercial Observer has learned.

Ares Management supplied the five-year, interest-only, floating-rate bridge loan for the properties, which were either developed or acquired by AEW, sources said.

CBRE’s Tom Traynor, Tom Rugg, Steve Roth, Ryan Kieser and Mark Finan arranged the debt.

The portfolio totals 3.2 million square feet and is spread across Dallas, Houston, Columbus, Ohio, and Jacksonville and Tampa, Fla. The exact addresses of the buildings couldn’t be gleaned, but sources described their locations as being in “top-tier industrial markets.”

AEW has around $83.9 billion in assets today across private equity, debt and real estate securities. Only a month ago, it announced the closing of AEW Partners Real Estate Fund X with $1.75 billion in equity commitments and a focus on opportunistic investments in senior housing, multifamily, industrial and retail properties.

In June, the same CBRE team arranged an $86 million financing for Galvanize Climate Solutions’ purchase of a six-building light industrial portfolio in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., corridor, CO was first to report.

AEW didn’t return a request for comment. Ares and CBRE declined to comment.

