Galvanize Climate Solutions has landed $83 million of acquisition financing to purchase a six-building light industrial portfolio in the Baltimore-Washington D.C.corridor, Commercial Observer has learned.

Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies originated the five-year, fixed-rate loan for the investment firm’s acquisition of the 768,000-square-foot light industrial portfolio. Galvanize acquired the assets from Blackstone’s Link Logistics for $113.1 million, according to a source familiar with the deal.

CBRE arranged the financing with a team consisting of Tom Traynor, Tom Rugg, Mark Finan, Steve Roth and Ryan Kieser.

The Maryland properties include the Crossroads Distribution Center in Elkridge, Route 100 Industrial in Elkridge, Junction Business Park in Annapolis Junction, Ardmore Industrial Park in Landover, and National Commerce Park in Landover.

Officials at Galvanize did not immediately return a request for comment. Blackstone and CBRE declined to comment.

