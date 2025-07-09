Development   ·   Construction

Westbridge Realty Submits Plans for 99-Unit Bronx Residential Building

By July 9, 2025 12:51 pm
Steven Westreich of Westbridge Realty Group and 2486 and 2484 Elm Place, the Bronx.
Steven Westreich of Westbridge Realty Group and 2486 and 2484 Elm Place, the Bronx. PHOTOS: Courtesy Westbridge Realty Group; Propertyshark

There is no nightmare on Elm Place.

Steven Westreich, president and founder of Westbridge Realty Group, has filed plans to build a 99-unit residential dwelling on a three-parcel development site at 2484-2488 Elm Place in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Bronx, property records show. The structure will rise 12 stories and span 55,639 square feet.

The three lots are currently occupied by single-family homes, according to PincusCo, which first reported the plans. Westreich did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It is unclear when demolition of the current buildings and construction of the new residence will take place.

The lots sit on Elm Place between East Fordham Road and East 188th Street in the Bronx’s Fordham Heights neighborhood, which saw residential sales volume of around $129.7 million over the last two years, according to PincusCo. The neighborhood is known for the Fordham Road commercial district, and is close to the New York Botanical Garden, the Bronx Zoo and Fordham University

The Bronx has been seeing some notable sales and development activity of late. Phoenix Realty Group acquired a pair of apartment buildings in the Soundview neighborhood for $54.5 million, and  Joy Construction is building an 11-story, 213-unit residential building for Camber Property Group at 1545 Jerome Avenue.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.

1545 Jerome Avenue, 2484-2488 Elm Place, Steven Westreich, Westbridge Realty Group
