Game, set, match! Brooklyn-based Goodland Pickleball is opening a new indoor court in Greenpoint, Commercial Observer has learned.

Goodland, a pickleball club serving over 2,700 players since its opening this year, has signed a 12,000-square-foot lease at Pearl Realty Management’s 67 West Street, according to the company.

The new location, featuring four professional-grade courts in the loft-like brick building near the Brooklyn waterfront, will open in late December or early January, Goodland said.

“Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and New York City is finally getting the push it deserves,” Goodland co-founder Hemant Chavan said in a statement. “Our Greenpoint location is more than just a facility; it’s the Soho House of pickleball — a place where players can compete, network and unwind in a vibrant urban setting.”

Goodland declined to provide the length of the lease and asking rent, but a report from the Real Estate Board of New York found retail rents in Greenpoint averaged $76 per square foot during the second half of 2023, the most recent period for which figures were available.

No brokers were involved in the deal, Goodland said. A spokesperson for Pearl Realty declined to comment.

Goodland’s future court between Noble Street and Greenpoint Avenue will be its second indoor location after its opening in Mumbai, India, in January 2024, the company said. Goodland also had a seasonal outdoor location at Greenpoint’s 42 West Street Lot, which opened in June and ran until October.

The new indoor spot will feature social spaces and “work-friendly areas” for players and customers, the company said.

“Our spaces are designed to go beyond pickleball,” Chavan added. “We’re creating hubs where people can work, play and socialize. A third space, designed and engineered for making lasting connections.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.