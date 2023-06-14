Walker Kitchens Nails Down Warehouse Space in Red Hook’s Tesla Building

Walker Kitchens, which does catering and commercial food production, has inked a deal to move its food distribution business from Boerum Hill to Red Hook in Brooklyn.

The company has leased 11,000 square feet for five years at 160 Van Brunt Street, also known as the Tesla Building, right by Red Hook Terminal and the waterfront. Asking rent for the space was $30 per square foot.

Walker currently has a catering kitchen at 417 Atlantic Avenue, where it also distributes Italian goods such as truffles, prosciutto, olive oils, vinegars, pastas and cheeses. It hopes to use its Red Hook warehouse to distribute a local brand, Queen Majesty Hot Sauce.

Joseph Bouzaglou, Eddie Keda and Chandler Slate of Tri State Commercial Realty represented the landlord, FM Capital. Walker Kitchens did not have a broker in the deal.

“When I had Walker Kitchens, I was very excited to work with this owner again, because I knew it was with the right tenant for the space,” said Bouzaglou, who added that the building was right next to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel. “The layout of the space was perfect for them, it had great views, and it was just a short drive from their other location.”

The 98,000-square-foot, two-story building, which extends through the block along Summit Street to Imlay Street, is mostly occupied by a Tesla dealership and service center. It also has a rooftop event space dubbed “The View.”

