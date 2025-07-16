The Plan: 590 Madison Avenue Gets ‘Suite’ New Amenities

It’s a Big MAC attack at 590 Madison Avenue.

The Madison Avenue Club, known as MAC, is a new amenity suite on the third floor of the 1 million-square-foot trophy office tower at 590 Madison Avenue.

RXR is set to acquire 590 Madison from the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS Ohio) for $1.1 billion. Work on the amenity floor had begun when the pending transaction got underway.

MAC was developed in partnership with architecture and design firm Gensler. The club features 25,000 square feet of specialized amenities to allow the office building’s tenants the opportunity to step away from their desks, host meetings, enjoy some hospitality, and maybe even swat a few golf balls.

“MAC is available exclusively to tenants and their invited guests,” Matthew Pynn, vice president of building management company Edward J. Minskoff Equities, told Commercial Observer during an exclusive tour of the space. “Our users typically belong to social clubs, so the whole idea behind this was to bring the best of the neighborhood to this floor.”

Tenants and guests will have access to a dedicated event space; large boardrooms; several work lounge areas; a cafe called The Nook offering coffee, breakfast, lunch and snack options; a library; and a multisport simulator with golf, basketball and a variety of other options.

The floor also features a so-called Great Hall, which is a meeting or presentation space that can accommodate up to 100 people and that features an integrated food and beverage program.

Gensler was very intentional with the design of the entire space to curate a warm but luxurious feeling.

“From the finishes to the furniture, everything is refined but comfortable,” Anne-Sophie Hall, design manager with Gensler, said during the tour. “We’re pulling from a connection to the natural environment. When we started to plan out the space, you notice that the rhythm of programming is really respecting the amazing oversized windows.”

Those windows overlook 590 Madison’s atrium, a public space on the ground floor decorated with palm trees, and with seating and dining options. Overlooking that public space from MAC offers phenomenal views, especially for those employees who need to come in early.

“If you come here in the morning, like 7:30 or 8, the light coming in from the east is fantastic,” Pynn said. “You have the birds chirping in the palm trees down there, and it’s just like a little bit of an oasis.”

On the 4th floor, tenants will find a newly built, exclusive outdoor terrace as part of the MAC. Carved out of the building’s previously unused roof space, the terrace features a trellis, lounge seating and bar tables, offering a perfect escape for a midday break or for a company-wide social event.

“Post COVID there has been a need to draw people back into the office,” Pynn said. “Some employers want their people back five days a week. At the end of the day, we wanted to make it easier for our tenants to have that conversation and offer something to your employees that will help drive them back into the office.”