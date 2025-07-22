Sustainable engineering, architecture and environmental consulting firm Stantec has renewed its three-floor, 47,433-square-foot lease at 475 Fifth Avenue, building owner RFR announced.

The renewal comes on the heels of RFR launching a pre-built program which will bring 31,398 square feet of office space to the 24-story, 275,000-square-foot office tower across five suites, some of which will offer private terraces overlooking the New York Public Library and Bryant Park.

Stantec has been a tenant at 475 Fifth since 2014. The company consolidated five of its New York City offices into that one location in 2017, according to a report from Building Enclosure.

Asking rent at 475 Fifth Avenue is $95 per square foot, according to RFR. Stantec was represented by Justin Haber and Kyle Riker of JLL, while RFR was represented in-house by its executive vice president and director of leasing, AJ Camhi. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to Stantec, Herman Law, a tenant at 475 Fifth Avenue since 2023, expanded its presence in the building by 15,551 square feet, RFR said. Herman Law exclusively represents survivors of sexual abuse and has practices established across the country.

Ionic Capital Management, a financial planning firm that has been a tenant at 475 Fifth since 2014, renewed its 16,029-square-foot lease at 475 Fifth as well.

Herman Law was represented by Savills’ Jarod Stern, while Evan Margolin of JLL represented Ionic Capital. Savills declined to comment.

“The activity at 475 Fifth has been extremely robust,” Camhi said in a statement. “From accommodating changing space needs for existing tenants to unleashing a pre-built program that will create high-end workspaces and further differentiate this building, RFR is poised to create a workplace experience that offers the perfect combination of a prime location and well-appointed office spaces.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.