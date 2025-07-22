Investments & Sales

Rockwood Capital’s Midtown East Office Tower Hits the Market, $270M-Plus Price Sought

By July 22, 2025 2:45 pm
reprints
Eastdil's Gary Phillips and 2 Grand Central Tower.
Eastdil's Gary Phillips and 2 Grand Central Tower. PHOTOS: Chris Sorensen; Propertyshark

Rockwood Capital is selling 2 Grand Central Tower, its trophy office tower a mere stone’s throw from Grand Central Terminal, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The firm is expecting a sales price upward of $270 million for the 667,000-square-foot asset, sources close to the disposition told CO. 

Eastdil Secured’s Gary Phillips and Will Silverman are leading the sale. 

2 Grand Central Tower sits in a prime position at 140 East 45th Street between Lexington and Third avenues, half a block from Grand Central Terminal’s 45th street entrance and close to the Chrysler Building. Rising 44 stories, it boasts skyline and East River views, plus a two-story atrium lobby. 

Harry Macklowe built the property in 1981, with Boston Properties — now BXP — buying the property from Macklowe Properties in 2008 for $705 million, including the assumption of the property’s $310 million debt. Three years later, Rockwood  purchased the building from Boston Properties, paying $401 million, according to The Real Deal

Rockwood marketed the property for sale with a $580 million price tag back in February 2020, right before the pandemic hit, TRD reported. 

The firm took a $260 million loan from MetLife in 2018, and that debt remains in place today, sources said. 

The building’s 34th floor is San Francisco-headquartered Rockwood Capital’s New York City base, with Cigna, Nuvo Group, Deerpath Capital, Cortec Group, Banorte-Ixe Securities International and Greenlight Capital also in the tenant roster alongside a broader mix of financial, legal and professional services firms. 

In addition to it being a hop, skip and a jump from Grand Central, the building also benefits from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s East Side Access project, completed in 2023. 

Rockwood didn’t immediately return a request for comment. Eastdil declined to comment. 

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com

Gary Phillips, Will Silverman, Eastdil Secured, Rockwood Capital
