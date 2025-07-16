Liver Disease Researcher Ochre Bio Signs 6K-SF Lease at Biotech Center

Ochre Bio is subleasing lab space in a relocation to Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

The biotech firm, which researches treatments for liver disease using ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapy, leased 5,894 square feet at Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Alexandria Center for Life Science at 430 East 29th Street, according to JLL.

JLL did not disclose the name of the primary tenant, the asking rent or the length of the sublease, but the average asking rent for lab space in Manhattan was $109.75 per square foot in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

Ochre is relocating from BioLabs’ incubator at 180 Varick Street to the sixth floor of the west tower of Alexandria’s life sciences center.

“Securing space for them at the Alexandria Center for Life Science required a deep understanding of both their scientific needs and the competitive life sciences market in New York,” JLL’s Thomas Burrus, who represented Ochre alongside Bill Harvey and John Cahill, said in a statement. “Alexandria provides them with a collaborative ecosystem and premier facilities designed for high-growth biotech.”

It’s unclear who represented the sublandlord in the deal. Alexandria did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sharing the sixth floor with Ochre will be Waypoint Bio, which signed a lease for ​​3,413 square feet in December 2024 and also relocated from BioLabs incubator, which is run by NYU Langone, CO previously reported.

