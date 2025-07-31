Finance   ·   Refinance

Mesa West Capital Provides $57M Refi for Florida Community

By July 31, 2025 4:46 pm
reprints
Mesa West Capital's Russell Frahm (top), Berkadia's Scott Wadler (bottom), and Easton Riverview in Tampa, Fla.
Mesa West Capital's Russell Frahm (top), Berkadia's Scott Wadler (bottom), and Easton Riverview in Tampa, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Mesa West Capital; Courtesy Berkadia

Cross Lake Partners, GreenPointe Holdings and Rivers Residential have secured a $56.6 million loan to refinance their multifamily community in South Hillsborough County, Fla., Commercial Observer has learned.

Mesa West Capital provided the three-year, floating-rate loan for the joint venture’s Easton Riverview, a 15.5-acre, 300-unit garden-style apartment complex at 14471 Stagedoor Johnny Place in Ruskin, which is about 19 miles south of Downtown Tampa, according to a release.

SEE ALSO: Former Lender Buys L.A. Hotel at Foreclosure Auction for $68M

Berkadia’s Scott Wadler, Mitch Sinberg and Bryan Brown arranged the financing on behalf of the joint venture, while Mesa West’s Russell Frahm and Brian Hahn worked on the loan.

“This financing allows the borrower to pay off its construction loan and have prepay flexibility to either sell or place permanent financing at an opportunistic time in the future,” Wadler said in a statement.

Spokespeople for Cross Lake, GreenPointe and Mesa West did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for Rivers Residential could not be reached for comment.

Built in 2023, Easton Riverview offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, a 24-hour fitness center with a yoga room, two dog parks, a dog spa, a community club room, storage units and carports, according to the release.

Easton Riverview is within the larger 932-acre Belmont mixed-use community, which features 1,930 single-family homes and townhomes, as well as stores, schools and parks, the release said. A branch of the Goddard School is set to open soon just north of the property.

News of the loan comes just a few days after Mesa West provided a $55 million loan to an affiliate of Seaview Investors for the 186-key Burton House Beverly Hills hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., as CO previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

14471 Stagedoor Johnny Place, Brian Hahn, Bryan Brown, Easton Riverview, Mitch Sinberg, Russell Frahm, Scott Wadler, Berkadia, Cross Lake Partners, Greenpointe Development, Mesa West Capital, Rivers Residential
Corten Real Estate Partners' P.J. Yeatman (top), Ron Burkle (bottom), and The Line LA hotel in Los Angeles.
Hospitality · Finance
California

Former Lender Buys L.A. Hotel at Foreclosure Auction for $68M

By Nick Trombola
Metroloft's Nathan Berman (top), 60 Guilders's Kevin Chisholm (bottom), and 180 Water Street.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Metro Loft Completes $345M Recap of 180 Water Street With 60 Guilders, Sentry Realty

By Cathy Cunningham
Wells Fargo's Shane Hogan (top) and Andrew Cohen (bottom), and the Anagram NoMad.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Wells Fargo Lends $249M on Global Holdings’ NoMad Resi Tower

By Cathy Cunningham