Mesa West Lends $55M for Seaview’s Hotel in L.A.

A Los Angeles-based lender issued a refinancing package toward a hotel named after Beverly Hills and the city’s founder Burton Green — even though the property is just outside the famed enclave.

Mesa West Capital provided $55 million to an affiliate of Seaview Investors for the Burton House Beverly Hills, a 186-room Marriott hotel near the southern edge of Beverly Hills at 1177 South Beverly Drive. Seaview, which has been majority owner in the hotel since 2003, reopened it in May 2024 after a $13.7 million renovation, which included updates to the guest rooms, and adding a new lobby, a lounge, a dining concept and a fitness center.

The ownership in 2015 secured a $48 million financing package from Column. Seaview’s new five-year refinancing will help the hotel compete with other luxury hotels in the area, Joshua Westerberg, leader of Mesa West’s West Coast originations team, said in a statement.

“The Burton House is already establishing itself within the market as it leverages the upgraded offerings and guest experience, the Marriott brand and its prime location,” Westerberg said. “This is evidenced by significant increases in both net operating income and occupancy since renovations were completed.”

Seaview will certainly have its work cut out for itself competing in Beverly Hills and the surrounding area, which is awash in luxury hotels and a new resort development.

In late February, Ashford Hospitality Trust secured $580 million from Bank of America and Sculptor Capital Management backing 16 of its hotels, including the Beverly Hills Marriott. The hotel, just across the street from Burton House, is a 12-story property that features 260 rooms.

That same month, meanwhile, Cain International secured a $300 million investment from Vici Properties for One Beverly Hills, a $5.2 billion mixed-use, super-luxe project. Once complete, the development will feature two residential towers, a renovated Beverly Hilton Hotel, and a 10-story, Aman-branded hotel, along with 10 acres of green space.

