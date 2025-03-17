Fintech Firm EquiLend Takes 20K SF at Brookfield’s 225 Liberty Street

Global fintech firm EquiLend has moved its New York City office to the Financial District’s 225 Liberty Street.

EquiLend, which provides data and analytics to institutions in the securities finance industry, has signed a lease for 19,806 square feet on the 10th floor of the 44-story office building owned by Brookfield Properties, according to a March office report from CBRE (CBRE).

The length of the lease and the asking rent were unclear, but CBRE’s report found office rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $56.47 per square foot in February.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. Brookfield declined to comment, while spokespeople for EquiLend and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal seems to represent a relocation for EquiLend, which previously had its offices half a mile away at RFR Holding’s 17 State Street.

EquiLend has joined several other tenants at its new building across the street from One World Trade Center, including marketing consulting firm Simon-Kucher and trading firm DRW Holdings, which both signed new leases in July 2022, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

The deal comes amid several large leases completed in Lower Manhattan in February, such as Uber’s expansion to 351,500 square feet at 3 World Trade Center and art investment company Masterworks’ 37,385-square-foot sublease at One World Trade.

And there was also trading firm Jane Street Capital’s major expansion to nearly 1 million square feet at Brookfield’s 250 Vesey Street, as CO reported.

