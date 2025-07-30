Leases   ·   Office Leases

Crypto Security Firm Fireblocks Takes 35K-SF Office at 5 Penn Plaza

By July 30, 2025 1:55 pm
JLL's Mitch Konsker and 5 Penn Plaza.
JLL's Mitch Konsker and 5 Penn Plaza. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL; Umesh Gopinath/CC by-2.0 via Flickr

Cryptocurrency security platform Fireblocks is relocating its offices within Midtown.

The company signed a 35,000-square-foot lease at 5 Penn Plaza, an office property owned by Stephen Haymes’s Haymes Investment Company, in a relocation from 441 Ninth Avenue, according to JLL.

The brokerage did not disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent for the space on the 23rd floor, but the average asking rent in Midtown Manhattan’s Penn District was $98.99 per square foot in the second quarter of 2025, according to a report from Transwestern.

“This lease underscores the enduring appeal of the building and validates our commitment to creating a workplace where today’s most ambitious companies can thrive,” Haymes said in a statement.

JLL’s Mitch Konsker, Christine Colley, Kristen Morgan, Greg Wang, Kate Roush and Dan Turkewitz negotiated on behalf of the landlord, while Aaron Ellison and Adam Spector at Newmark handled the deal for Fireblocks.

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

5 Penn Plaza is a 24-story office building built in 1916 that spans the length of Eighth Avenue between West 33rd and West 34th streets. The Moynihan Train Hall is across the avenue, while Penn Station and Madison Square Garden are steps away.

Other tenants in the building include New York eHealth Collaborative, which signed a 15,000-square-foot lease in March, and health care company Aetion, which signed a 29,000-square-foot deal in 2019

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

