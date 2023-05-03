Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

BHI Lends $35M on Brooklyn Apartments Build

By May 3, 2023 11:53 am
reprints
A rendering of the Jay Group's planned multifamily development at 210 Greenpoint Avenue in Brooklyn. Photo: Meridian Capital Group

The Jay Group has sealed $34.8 million of construction financing to build a multifamily development in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

BHI, a U.S. division of Israel-based Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY), provided the loan for the developer’s  70-unit project at 210 Greenpoint Avenue, the site of a former Speedway gas station. 

SEE ALSO: Related and Merrimac Score $94M for Miami Worldcenter Condo Tower

Meridian Capital Group’s Morris Betesh, Omar Ferreira and Dov Jeremias arranged the transaction. 

“Despite the challenging capital markets environment, lenders are still actively financing quality projects developed by quality sponsors like The Jay Group,” Betesh said in a statement. 

The nine-story 210 Greenpoint development will include nearly 6,300 square feet of ground-level retail space, more than 7,500 square feet of basement retail space, and 28 on-site parking spaces. Twenty-one of its apartments will be designated as affordable housing under the Affordable New York Housing Program.

Officials at BHI and the Jay Group did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Morris Betesh, Bank Hapoalim, BHI, Meridian Capital Group, The Jay Group
The Federal Reserve building shown May 2, 2023 in Washington, D.C. a day before the central bank raised interest rates for a 10th straight meeting.
Finance
National

Fed Signals End to Rate Hike Cycle Following 10th Straight Increase

By Andrew Coen
The Crosby.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Related and Merrimac Score $94M for Miami Worldcenter Condo Tower

By Julia Echikson
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: An entranceway door to a WeWork office building on December 13, 2022 in Miami, Florida. WeWork Inc. is reported to be close to default as it runs low on cash reserves.
Finance  ·  Distress
National

WeWork’s Credit Rating ‘Tantamount to a Default,’ S&P Says

By Mark Hallum