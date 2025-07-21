They’re movin’ on up to the 46th floor.

Clear Street, a 6-year-old financial technology firm, has expanded its lease at the Silverstein Properties-owned 4 World Trade Center, growing its footprint to 88,000 square feet for at least an additional 10 years, Silverstein announced.

The firm moved into 4 World Trade Center in 2021 through a sublease agreement before signing a direct lease in 2023 with Silverstein to take over the entire 45th floor. With this new lease, the firm will add the entire 46th floor to its headquarters.

Silverstein Properties was represented in-house by Keith Cody and Gordon Hough. Clear Street was represented by Josh Berger of Norman Bobrow & Company.

“We designed and programmed 4 World Trade Center to be among the most advanced office towers in New York City,” Cody said in a statement. “In doing so, we have attracted successful companies such as Clear Street that are drawn to 4 WTC’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, open and efficient floor plates, light-filled workspaces and incredible views. We are pleased to accommodate Clear Street’s impressive growth within 4 WTC.”

The asking rent in the 72-story office tower was not disclosed, but previous Commercial Observer reporting noted asking rents of $62 per square foot, while Metro Manhattan Office Space suggests asking rent for the building is closer to $80 per square foot. The New York Post first reported this news.

“Clear Street is excited to continue its great relationship with Silverstein Properties,” Berger said in the statement. “The expanded footprint at 4 World Trade Center aligns with its continued growth in New York City and beyond.”

Located in lower Manhattan, 4 World Trade Center is now 97 percent leased, according to Silverstein. Tenants include digital music service provider Spotify, financial services firm Morningstar, and Zurich Insurance Group.

