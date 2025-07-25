Design Firm Ayers Saint Gross Inks 25K-SF Lease at Baltimore Peninsula

The Baltimore Peninsula development team is on a roll with fresh office lease deals, the latest coming by way of employee-owned design firm Ayers Saint Gross.

The Baltimore-based firm inked a 25,000-square-foot lease at 2455 House Street, an eight-story property within the sprawling Baltimore Peninsula megadevelopment on the bank of the Patapsco River. MaryAnne Gilmartin’s MAG Partners and MacFarlane Partners lead the development team alongside Sagamore Ventures and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Courtenay Jenkins, Linn Worthington, Matt Melnick and Rich Thomas represented the landlords in the deal. Other tenants at Ayers Saint Gross’ new digs include CFG Bank, which took three floors there in 2024 for its new headquarters, as well as retailers Daily Grind and Molly’s Dog Care.

The Baltimore Peninsula landlords have been busily securing tenants lately, though mostly at the development’s Rye Street Market district. The University of Maryland (UMD) earlier this month, for instance, inked a 12,500-square-foot deal for its Robert H. Smith School of Business.

UMD joined brokerage firms such as Newmark, which inked a 4,550-square-foot lease in June, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, which signed for 23,000 square feet in May, along with the Baltimore Ravens, design firm Chambers, and others.

