Leases   ·   Office Leases

Newmark Inks 5K-SF Office Lease at Baltimore Peninsula

The deal with MAG Partners and MacFarlane Partners notches the second lease within the past month at the Rye Street Market area

By June 11, 2025 12:47 pm
MaryAnne Gilmartin, founder and CEO of MAG Partners, and Baltimore Peninsula's Rye Street Market.
MaryAnne Gilmartin, founder and CEO of MAG Partners, and Baltimore Peninsula's Rye Street Market. PHOTOS: Courtesy MAG Partners; Courtesy Baltimore Peninsula

MAG Partners and MacFarlane Partners are steadily filling out their Baltimore Peninsula development with office tenants, with the latest being real estate services firm Newmark

Newmark inked a 4,550-square-foot lease for 301 Mission Boulevard at Rye Street Market, a four-building complex in the middle of Baltimore Peninsula, Commercial Observer has learned. The project’s development team, aside from MAG and MacFarlane, also includes Sagamore Ventures and a Goldman Sachs affiliate.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Courtenay Jenkins, Linn Worthington, Matt Melnick and Rich Thomas represented the landlord in the deal.

“Rye Street Market is well positioned to meet the needs of tenants across the market, and we’re excited to see increasing leasing momentum that demonstrates the strength of our product,“ said MaryAnne Gilmartin, MAG Partners founder and CEO. A representative for Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lease is the developers’ second at Rye Street Market within the last 30 days. PricewaterhouseCoopers in mid-May signed a 23,000-square-foot downsizing lease at 301 Mission Boulevard, joining other tenants there like the Baltimore Ravens and design firm Chambers

Gilmartin, meanwhile, recently sat down with Commercial Observer to discuss several multifamily developments her firm is rolling out in New York, as well as the latest on her firm’s Baltimore plans. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

