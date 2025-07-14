Rechler Equity Partners has landed a $120 million loan to refinance a 50-acre business park in the Hamptons that includes a last-mile distribution warehouse leased by Amazon, Commercial Observer can first report.

AllianceBernstein supplied the loan for the developer’s five-building Hampton Business District property in Westhampton, N.Y. The logistics development, which is within the Suffolk County-owned Francis S. Gabreski Airport, was completed in 2014 as part of a public-private partnership between Rechler Equity and Suffolk County.

“The Hampton Business District represents our long-term vision to bring Class A industrial space to the east end of Long Island and this refinancing affirms the strength and stability of that vision,” Gregg Rechler, co-managing partner of Rechler Equity Partners, said in a statement.

JLL’s Peter Rotchford, Andrew Scandalios, Tyler Peck and Doug Omstrom negotiated the financing.

Located at 200 Rogers Way, Hampton Business District is 94 percent occupied by 24 logistics tenants including Amazon, Iron Mountain and United Refrigeration Solutions. Amazon opened a 91,000-square-foot warehouse at the site in 2022.

E-commerce sales on Long Island’s East End have grown 30 percent year-over-year since 2020, according to JLL.

“Lenders showed strong interest in this refinancing opportunity for the Hampton Business District,” Rotchford said in a statement. “The property’s location at the entrance to the Hamptons, serving almost 400,000 residents within 20 miles and a summer population that triples the local count, made it highly attractive.”

Officials at AllianceBernstein did not immediately return a request for comment.

