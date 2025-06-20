Trampoline Park Sky Zone Inks 52K-SF Brooklyn Lease

It’s 11:30 (somewhere) and the club is jumpin’, jumpin’.

Trampoline park Sky Zone is setting up its first New York City location at 2350 East 69th Street in Brooklyn’s Mill Basin neighborhood, having signed a 52,100-square-foot, long-term lease at the property, Crain’s New York Business first reported.

Landlord Turnbridge Equities represented itself in the deal. Turnbridge did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment. Josh Gosin and Jordan Gosin from Newmark represented Sky Zone in the deal. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asking rent was not available, but the average asking rent for industrial space in Brooklyn runs between $15 and $40 per square foot, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.

Turnbridge Equities acquired the one-story warehouse for $8.9 million in January of last year, according to property records. The space is currently occupied by MatchPoint, a fitness club offering workout programs, tennis lessons, swimming lessons, and other exercise service options. It is unclear when MatchPoint will move out, but this is not the club’s only location.

Sky Zone is a national chain, with facilities in states including California, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia and Colorado.

“Expanding in Brooklyn is an exciting step forward in our mission to make active play more accessible to families nationwide,” Mike Revak, chief operating officer of Sky Zone told CO via email. “Brooklyn, and the greater New York City area, remains a key focus as we continue to grow the Sky Zone brand on our path to 500 parks.”

The Mill Basin location is scheduled to open during the fourth quarter of this year, a source close to the deal told CO.

