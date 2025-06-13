Finance   ·   Refinance

Invesco Real Estate Provides $355M Refi of 24-Asset Industrial Portfolio

By June 13, 2025 11:09 am
reprints
Yorick Starr, managing director for Invesco Real Estate, and a worker steers a forklift through a warehouse.
Yorick Starr, managing director for Invesco Real Estate, and a worker steers a forklift through a warehouse. PHOTOS: Courtesy Invesco; Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/picture alliance via Getty Images

A Bridge Investment Group subsidiary has secured a $354.6 million loan to refinance a portfolio of 24 industrial assets, spanning more than 2.4 million square feet across six states, Commercial Observer can first report.  

Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust (INCREF), the private credit real estate investment trust owned by Invesco Real Estate, provided the financing to Bridge Logistics Properties, a real estate investment manager under the umbrella of its $49 billion alternative asset management parent firm. 

SEE ALSO: How Public-Private Partnerships Drive New York City’s Big Projects

The loan carries a loan-to-value ratio of less than 70 percent, while the entire infill industrial portfolio is currently “well-leased, cash-flowing,” according to Charlie Rose, global head of credit for Invesco Real Estate.

“This loan is complementary to our existing portfolio of moderate leverage loans made to the highest quality institutional sponsors in the industry,” Rose added.  

Matt Berger, chief financial officer at Bridge Logistics Properties, said in a statement that the new capital from Invesco strengthens his firm’s ability to execute a core logistics investment strategy across U.S. markets. 

“We are proud to partner with Invesco in supporting long-term performance for this high-quality portfolio,” he added. 

The 24-property portfolio spans a total of 2.45 million square feet across California, Washington, Texas, New Jersey, New York and Florida, according to Invesco. 

Yorick Starr, managing director for Invesco Real Estate, noted in a statement that the $354.6 million loan goes hand in hand with INCREF’s strategy to originate income-generating loans secured by the best possible assets in what his firm considers to be “the most liquid markets” across the U.S. and Europe. 

“Bridge Logistics Properties are exceptional investors and operators in these key logistics markets,” Starr added. 

Rose, who also serves as the lead portfolio manager of INCREF, emphasized that the firm’s private credit real estate investment trust now carries a portfolio of 61 loans totaling $3.6 billion in commitments. 

“Each loan we have closed this year has been representative of our consistent focus on the highest-quality segment of the floating-rate real estate credit market,” he said. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

 

Charlie Rose, Matt Berger, Yorick Starr, Bridge Investment Group, Bridge Logistics Properties, Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust, Invesco Real Estate
Natalie Sachmechi of JLL speaks at the Commercial Observer Infrastructure & Public Projects Forum.
Industry · Finance
New York City

How Public-Private Partnerships Drive New York City’s Big Projects

By Amanda Schiavo
Nuveen CEO Bill Huffman and Figueroa at Wilshire Tower in Downtown Los Angeles.
Office · Finance
California

Uncommon Developers Lands Nine-Figure Loan for Downtown L.A. Office Tower

By Nick Trombola
Mary Smendzuik, senior vice president and head of capital formation at RMR Group
Industry · Finance
National

RMR Group Hires Torchlight’s Mary Smendzuik to Lead Private Capital Fundraising

By Brian Pascus