Foundry Learning Center Expands to 21K SF at 4 Park Avenue

Foundry Learning Center, a special education school helping students with autism or similar developmental issues, has expanded its footprint at 4 Park Avenue to a total of 20,600 square feet, building owner The Feil Organization announced.

The school moved into the building in 2021 and has now grown its footprint by 5,348 square feet to reach the 20,600-square-foot total. Foundry now occupies the building’s entire third floor on a 15-year lease at an asking rent of $65 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Kids Hair Salon Spa Lala Leases 4K SF at 30 West 22nd Street

Feil was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener and Robert Fisher.

“Foundry Learning Center’s decision to expand and extend its lease underscores the strength of our partnership and validates the success of our recent capital improvements,” Wiener said in a statement.

Clint Dewey from Colliers represented Foundry in the deal. Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Formerly the Vanderbilt Hotel, the residential building at 4 Park Avenue is now at 100 percent occupancy, Feil noted. The building, which was built in 1913 and features 364 residences ranging in size from studios to one-bedroom apartments, recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation.

“Fully leasing 4 Park Avenue’s retail space reflects our long-standing commitment to assembling a high-quality tenant mix rooted in long-term collaboration,” Wiener said in the statement.

4 Park Avenue stretches the full width of Park between East 33rd and East 34th streets. Other retail tenants include pharmacy Duane Reade, restaurant Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, and educational institute Empire State University.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.