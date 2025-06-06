Finance   ·   Refinance

Deutsche Bank, Barclays Refi Industrial Portfolio With $700M CMBS Loan

By June 6, 2025 1:22 pm
reprints
Dino Papparelli of Deutsche Bank and the interior of a warehouse.
Dino Papparelli of Deutsche Bank and the interior of a warehouse. PHOTO: Courtesy Deutsche Bank; Christian Richters/View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A joint venture between Arden Logistics Parks (ALP) and asset management firm Arcapita has sealed a $700 million commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan to refinance a 167-property industrial portfolio, Commercial Observer can first report.

Deutsche Bank and Barclays originated the five-year, floating-rate loan for the portfolio, which comprises 7.2 million square feet of logistics assets, according to a source familiar with the single-asset, single-borrower (SASB) transaction that closed Friday. The facilities are spread throughout the United States, with Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis and Boston the top markets 

CBRE arranged the SASB deal with a team consisting of Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor, Mark Finan, Arman Samouk and Kayla Kaloostian.  

Deutsche Ban, Barclays, ALP, Arcapita and CBRE all declined to comment. 

ALP was launched in 2021 by Arden Group as an investment platform focused on acquiring light industrial U.S. business parks as part of a $2 billion industrial investment joint venture with Arcapita. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

