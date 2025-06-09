British menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt is relocating a Midtown East store from 377 Madison Avenue to RFR Holding’s 477 Madison Avenue.

The new 3,800-square-foot location at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 51st Street, five blocks north of its current store, will give the clothing brand more space and could generate sales from an increase in foot traffic, according to landlord broker Retail by MONA, which did not disclose the length of the lease.

Asking rent for the space was $400 per square foot, the brokerage said.

“Charles Tyrwhitt’s move to an almost 4,000-square-foot corner store at 477 Madison Avenue establishes a prominent retail anchor for the building, reinforcing Madison’s reputation as Midtown’s premier menswear corridor,” John DiGangi of Retail by MONA, who represented the landlord alongside Brandon Singer and Sue Bernstock, said in a statement.



Michael O’Neill and Taylor Reynolds of Cushman & Wakefield handled the deal on behalf of the tenant and did not immediately provide comment.

The U.K.-based brand currently has five locations in Manhattan.

Other tenants in the building owned by Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs include Treville Capital Group, which signed an 18,412-square-foot lease in April, and Retail by MONA itself after the brokerage signed for 6,500 square feet in January 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.