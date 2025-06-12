Greystone Lends $55M for Dallas-Area Affordable Housing Portfolio

Atlantic Housing Foundation (AHF) has secured $55 million in debt backed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to refinance a portfolio of affordable housing assets in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Commercial Observer has learned.

Greystone provided the HUD-insured financing for three AHF properties in Fort Worth and McKinney, Texas, totaling 622 units. Greystone Vice President Miryam Reinitz-Kops and Managing Director Jon Morales originated the transaction.

“These transactions reflect Atlantic Housing Foundation’s ongoing commitment to the long-term preservation of affordable housing in Texas,” Michael Nguye, president and CEO of AHF, said in a statement. “Through this vehicle, AHF was able to revitalize and invest back into the assets as part of AHF’s greater mission to extend the useful life of much-needed housing in the region.”

The AHF portfolio included in the deal consists of the 296-unit Quail Ridge Apartments in Fort Worth, the 176-unit Silver Leaf Apartments in Fort Worth, and the 150-unit Redbud Trail Apartments in McKinney. Resident amenities at the properties include community centers, playgrounds and on-site laundry facilities.

In prepared remarks, Morales credited AHF with implementing programs that offer rent incentives for families whose school-age children achieve high marks in school. He added it was “gratifying” to help the nonprofit organizations like this “grow by optimizing their portfolios.”

