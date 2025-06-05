Finance   ·   Refinance

LoanCore Lends $54M on Blue Origin-Leased Industrial Asset in Alabama

By June 5, 2025 6:09 pm
Newmark's Christopher Kramer; Blue Origin's Dave Limp; and Huntsville, Ala.
Newmark's Christopher Kramer; Blue Origin's Dave Limp; and Huntsville, Ala. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Amazon; Getty Images

Reich Brothers has inked a $53.5 million loan to refinance an Alabama industrial asset that serves as a rocket engine production facility for Blue Origin, Commercial Observer has learned.

LoanCore Capital provided the loan for Reich Brothers’ more than 650,000-square-foot logistics facility in Huntsville. The site has been occupied by aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin since 2020.  

Newmark arranged the financing with a team led by Christopher Kramer and Chris Lozinak in collaboration with Jordan Roeschlaub

Located at 646 James Record Road adjacent to Huntsville International Airport, the property is one of Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine testing and manufacturing facilities. Blue Origin opened the facility in February 2020 saying at the time that rocket engines produced there would undergo testing at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

Officials at Loancore, Reich Brothers and Newmark did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Chris Kramer, Chris Lozinak, Jordan Roeschlaub, Blue Origin, LoanCore Capital, Newmark, Reich Brothers LLC
