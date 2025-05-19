Leases   ·   Office Leases

Insurance Company Starr Signs 49K-SF Lease at 1177 Avenue of the Americas

By May 19, 2025 11:37 am
reprints
Silverstein Properties' Harlan Strader and 1177 Avenue of the Americas.
Silverstein Properties' Harlan Strader and 1177 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTOS: Courtesy Silverstein Properties

Global insurance and investment firm Starr will open a new 49,264-square-foot office at 1177 Avenue of the Americas, building owner Silverstein Properties announced.

The firm signed a “multi-year” lease for the entire seventh and eighth floors of the 47-story 1177 Avenue of the Americas, according to Silverstein. It will maintain the space it currently occupies on the second floor of BXP’s 399 Park Avenue less than a mile away, and use the Avenue of the Americas footprint to expand its New York City regional headquarters, Silverstein said.

SEE ALSO: LaundryBee Inks Deal for 5K-SF Laundromat in Queens Village

Asking rent was $80 per square foot, a source with knowledge of the deal told Commercial Observer. The New York Post first reported the news. 

Silverstein was represented in-house by Harlan Strader, alongside Cushman & Wakefield’s Lou D’Avanzo, Anthony LoPresti, Peter Kerans and Caroline Collins. C&W’s Alex Lachmund and John Picco handled it for Starr. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

“We are proud to welcome Starr’s New York regional office expansion at 1177 Avenue of the Americas,” Strader said in a statement. “Striking a balance of big-business prestige with boutique touches, the uplifting, sun-filled environment we’ve created at 1177 Avenue of the Americas continues to attract world-leading firms that put a premium on wellness and productivity.”

Other tenants at 1177 Avenue of the Americas, also known as Americas Tower, include the law firm Kramer Levin, the private equity firm Mill Point Capital and the nonprofit organization Practising Law Institute.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com. 

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 399 Park Avenue, Alex Lachmund, Anthony LoPresti, Harlan Strader, John Picco, Lou D'Avanzo, Peter Kerans, BXP, Cushman & Wakefield, Silverstein Properties, Starr
Joshua Kleinberg and Daniel Mundle of Colliers, and the interior of a Laundrybee laundromat.
Retail · Leases
New York City

LaundryBee Inks Deal for 5K-SF Laundromat in Queens Village

By Isabelle Durso
Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari and 107 Greenwich Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Industrious Inks 24K-SF Lease at 107 Greenwich Street

By Amanda Schiavo
Matthew Mandell and Allen Gurevich of GFP Real Estate and 520 Eighth Avenue.
Hospitality · Leases
New York City

New Restaurant and Bar 520 Henny to Open at GFP’s 520 Eighth Avenue

By Isabelle Durso