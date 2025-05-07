Roger Partners, Muse Management and UAP Sign Deals at 150 Broadway

Architecture firm Rogers Partners and two other tenants signed deals at JEMB Realty’s 150 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the largest lease, Rogers Partners will be relocating from 100 Reade Street after signing a seven-year, 6,286-square-foot lease on the sixth floor of the property, according to landlord brokers JLL. Asking rent in the building is $55 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Goddard School Takes 15K SF at 307 East 63rd Street for UES Campus

“There has been a tremendous amount of movement in Lower Manhattan as tenants readjust their footprints and, in some cases, relocate from properties that are being converted to apartments,” JLL’s Andrew Coe, who worked on deals with Margaux Kelleher, Jakob Cohn and Joseph Sipala, said in a statement.

Ken Fishel of Legacy negotiated on behalf of the Rogers and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the second lease, modeling agency Muse Management signed a seven-year deal to move from its current 3,626 square feet on the 11th floor of the building to 5,432 square feet on the third floor. Marcus Rayner and Sam Einhorn of Colliers handled the deal for Muse Management, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s unclear when the tenant moved into the building.

Lastly, art and design studio UAP signed a seven-year, 4,468-square-foot deal to relocate from 33 Bond Street to the third floor of the JEMB-owned building with Coe, Kelleher and Cohn representing them in the deal.

Other tenants in the building include manufacturer of modular wall systems ALUR, which signed a deal for 4,015 square feet in September 2023, and Chinese retailer Miniso — which sells cosmetics, stationery, toys and other home goods — which took 5,000 square feet of retail space in June 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.