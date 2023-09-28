Modular Wall Maker ALUR Moves Showroom to 150 Broadway

ALUR, a manufacturer of modular wall systems, is moving its showroom downtown.

The company inked a seven-year deal for 4,015 square feet on the 15th floor of 150 Broadway, according to landlord JEMB Realty. A spokesperson for the landlord declined to provide asking rent for the space, but average asking rent in the neighborhood hovers around $59 per square foot, according to Colliers’ most recent market report.

No brokers were involved in the transaction. The company will relocate from 120 West 45th Street in Midtown later this year, according to JEMB.

ALUR makes both glass and solid movable walls that can easily be mounted and unmounted to reconfigure a space and offer effective sound insulation. The firm also manufactures double-glazed glass walls, which allow for recessed pocket doors and better sound attenuation.

“ALUR Walls helps its clients create inspiring, contemporary work environments, which is also our priority for every one of our tenants,” a spokesperson for JEMB said in a statement. “We are delighted to welcome ALUR and its new showroom to the growing community of creative and innovative companies at 150 Broadway.”

JEMB has owned the 23-story, 276,000-square-foot building at the corner of Broadway and Liberty Street since 1983 and is also a tenant in the building.

