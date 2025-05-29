An illustration of a person pushing an arrow in the opposite direction.
Industry · Finance
National

Contrarian Commercial Real Estate Investors Can’t Get Enough of the Uncertainty

By Brian Pascus
Martin Melo, Carlos Melo and Jose Luis Melo.
Office · Investments & Sales
Florida

Melo Group Buys Miami Office Site for $212M

By Jeff Ostrowski
Ian Ross, founder of SomeraRoad, and Hotel Bossert in Brooklyn.
Residential · Investments & Sales
New York City

SomeraRoad Buys Brooklyn’s Hotel Bossert for $100M With Plans for Housing

By Isabelle Durso