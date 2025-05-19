Leases   ·   Retail

LaundryBee Inks Deal for 5K-SF Laundromat in Queens Village

By May 19, 2025 4:27 pm
reprints
Joshua Kleinberg and Daniel Mundle of Colliers, and the interior of a Laundrybee laundromat.
Joshua Kleinberg and Daniel Mundle of Colliers, and the interior of a Laundrybee laundromat. PHOTOS: Courtesy Colliers; Courtesy Laundrybee

LaundryBee has landed on a new spot in Queens Village, Queens.

The New York City-based laundromat chain has signed a 20-year lease for 5,000 square feet at 218-25 Hempstead Avenue, according to landlord broker Colliers. Asking rent was $40 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Industrious Inks 24K-SF Lease at 107 Greenwich Street

The one-story building between 218th Street and Springfield Boulevard, which was previously home to a Rite Aid, is owned by 218 Hempstead Turnpike, an LLC tied to the Zoria Construction Corporation, property records show.

Colliers’ Joshua Kleinberg and Daniel Mundle brokered the deal for the landlord, while it was unclear who represented the tenant.

A spokesperson for LaundryBee did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the landlord could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear when LaundryBee will open in its new Queens spot, but it will take over a portion of Rite Aid’s former 10,800-square-foot retail space at the property, Colliers said. The site is just one of the more than 140 stores Rite Aid is vacating after it filed for bankruptcy for a second time earlier this month.

LaundryBee has 15 other spots across the city in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, according to its website.

Its most recent opening was in Flatlands, Brooklyn, where the laundromat signed a 20-year lease for 5,000 square feet at 2160 Ralph Avenue last month, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

218-25 Hempstead Avenue, Daniel Mundle, Joshua Kleinberg, Colliers, LaundryBee, Zoria Construction Corporation
Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari and 107 Greenwich Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Industrious Inks 24K-SF Lease at 107 Greenwich Street

By Amanda Schiavo
Matthew Mandell and Allen Gurevich of GFP Real Estate and 520 Eighth Avenue.
Hospitality · Leases
New York City

New Restaurant and Bar 520 Henny to Open at GFP’s 520 Eighth Avenue

By Isabelle Durso
Shoppers walk through the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, a shopping mall in Arlington, Virginia.
Retail · Leases
National

National Retail Fundamentals Remain Robust, Even As Uncertainty Takes A Toll

By Nick Trombola