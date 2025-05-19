LaundryBee Inks Deal for 5K-SF Laundromat in Queens Village

LaundryBee has landed on a new spot in Queens Village, Queens.

The New York City-based laundromat chain has signed a 20-year lease for 5,000 square feet at 218-25 Hempstead Avenue, according to landlord broker Colliers. Asking rent was $40 per square foot.

The one-story building between 218th Street and Springfield Boulevard, which was previously home to a Rite Aid, is owned by 218 Hempstead Turnpike, an LLC tied to the Zoria Construction Corporation, property records show.

Colliers’ Joshua Kleinberg and Daniel Mundle brokered the deal for the landlord, while it was unclear who represented the tenant.

A spokesperson for LaundryBee did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the landlord could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear when LaundryBee will open in its new Queens spot, but it will take over a portion of Rite Aid’s former 10,800-square-foot retail space at the property, Colliers said. The site is just one of the more than 140 stores Rite Aid is vacating after it filed for bankruptcy for a second time earlier this month.

LaundryBee has 15 other spots across the city in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, according to its website.

Its most recent opening was in Flatlands, Brooklyn, where the laundromat signed a 20-year lease for 5,000 square feet at 2160 Ralph Avenue last month, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

