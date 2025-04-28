LaundryBee Takes 5K SF for New Brooklyn Laundromat

A New York City-based laundromat chain is spinning up a new spot in Flatlands, Brooklyn.

LaundryBee, which has 13 locations across the city in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, has signed a 20-year lease for 5,000 square feet on the ground floor of 2160 Ralph Avenue, according to broker Tri State Commercial Realty. Asking rent was $62 per square foot.

The one-story, 14,250-square-foot building is owned by Whitman Plaza Associates, property records show.

Tri State’s Moshe Akiva brokered the deal for the tenant, while Tri State’s Eddie Keda represented the landlord.

A spokesperson for LaundryBee did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a representative of Whitman Plaza could not be reached for comment.

The building along Ralph Avenue between Avenues K and L was previously home to Mattress Firm and is close to eateries such as IHOP, Chipotle and Five Guys.

It’s unclear when LaundryBee will open in its new Brooklyn spot, but the laundromat has another outpost debuting soon in Far Rockaway, Queens, at 1479 Beach Channel Drive, according to its website.

The new deal comes after grocery store C Town Supermarket signed a lease in July for 11,077 square feet not too far away at 7812 Flatlands Avenue, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

