Kane Affiliate Plans Non-Data Center Industrial Facility in NoVA

Northern Virginia’s Loudoun County is the world’s biggest data center hub, but a North Carolina-based developer wants to build a more traditional industrial complex there rather than another massive server farm.

An affiliate of Raleigh, N.C.-based Kane Realty has filed a site plan application with Loudoun County’s planning commission for a 222,100-square-foot facility at 24932 Shady Grove Lane in Chantilly, Va., not far from Dulles International Airport, according to the Business Journals. The land’s most recently assessed value was about $4.8 million, per property records.

Further details of the developer’s plans for the project were not immediately available, and a representative for Kane Realty did not immediately respond to a request for comment or more information.

The project resembles an adjacent facility purchased by Prologis in March. The industrial real estate investment trust bought the warehouse from Elion Partners for $76.5 million. Elion had acquired the vacant property in 2021 for $13.1 million, and opened the 232,500-square-foot facility it developed at the beginning of this year.

Aside from sharing similar square footage, both parcels are on 15.5 acres of land and share the same light industrial zoning category, per the Business Journals. Indeed, Peter Vega, principal of Kane’s development affiliate, previously served as Elion’s director of development up until January of this year, per his LinkedIn profile.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.