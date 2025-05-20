Design Studio Cain Cain Takes 5K SF at 56-06 Cooper Avenue

Design and fabrication company Cain Cain Studio is setting up shop in Ridgewood, Queens.

Cain Cain, which specializes in interior design, art installations and photoshoots, has signed a five-year lease for 5,000 square feet of office and warehouse space at 56-06 Cooper Avenue, according to tenant broker Colliers. Asking rent was $20 per square foot.

The one-story building, which sits across the street from the Evergreens Cemetery, is owned by Cooper Street Holdings, an LLC tied to Bruman Realty Holdings, property records show.

Colliers’ Joshua Kleinberg and Daniel Mundle brokered the deal for the tenant, while there was no broker for the landlord. A spokesperson for Cain Cain did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for the landlord could not be reached for comment.

The deal represents a second location for Cain Cain, which also has a spot at 20 Grand Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, according to its website.

It’s unclear when Cain Cain will move into its new Ridgewood shop, but the design company will replace an old workshop and use the space for office and distribution purposes, Colliers said.

Cain Cain will join other tenants at the 35,600-square-foot property, including Mexican restaurant The Zumbador and popular bar Nowadays, which is known for its large outdoor space and all-night dance floor.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.