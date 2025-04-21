Union Square Eye Center Takes 9K SF at 32 Union Square East

Union Square Eye Center is focusing the lens on a new Union Square location, Commercial Observer has learned.

The clinic, which operates under Union Square Eye Care and provides medical and surgical eye care, has signed a 15-year lease for 8,884 square feet on the entire seventh floor of the S. Klein Family LLC’s 32 Union Square East, according to landlord broker Resolution Real Estate. Asking rent was $59 per square foot.

It will be a short move for Union Square Eye Center, which currently has its practice a few blocks north at 235 Park Avenue South. The company will relocate later this year, Resolution said.

“We welcome this highly regarded eye care group to the building,” Resolution’s Mitchell Cooperstock, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Brett Weiss, said in a statement. “They are well positioned for growth in an area that offers a vibrant mix of residential, student and commercial traffic, and is adjacent to one of the city’s busiest subway hubs.”

Norman Bobrow & Company’s Norman Bobrow and David Badner represented the tenant. Bobrow did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while spokespeople for Union Square Eye Center and the landlord could not be reached for comment.

The clinic, which also has a location in Harlem at 1815 Madison Avenue, is a full-service eye care practice offering eyeglass fittings along with ophthalmology and optometry services, according to Resolution.

“It has been established in the area for years and already has a loyal patient base,” Weiss said in a statement. “Union Square Eye Care may also benefit from a more accessible location that matches its name.”

Other tenants of the building at the corner of Union Square East and East 16th Street include physical therapist Perfect Stride, chiropractor Dr. Reuben Montemagni and bubble tea store Fiftylan in the ground-floor retail space.

