Shopify is expanding its New York City offices to cover nearly 60,000 square feet at 85 10th Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The shopping tech company currently occupies a portion of the eighth floor of the 11-story former Nabisco building that sits between West 15th and 16th streets at the boundary of Chelsea and the Meatpacking District.

Shopify’s new lease covers the remaining 24,130 square feet, so the company will have the entire eighth floor totaling 59,671 square feet, sources with knowledge of the deal said. The expansion had an asking rent of $115 per foot and will run coterminous with its initial lease that stretches another decade to 2035, sources said.

Shopify signed its original deal at 85 10th Avenue in 2023, when it moved from 131 Greene Street in SoHo.

Jamie Katcher, Sebastian Infante and Emilie Goldman of JLL (JLL) represented Shopify in its expansion. Katcher and his prior company, Raise Commercial Real Estate, a tech-savvy firm that was purchased by JLL last year, brokered Shopify’s original lease in the property.

A joint venture of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) and Related Companies owns the 645,000-square-foot building and was represented with an in-house team led by Vornado’s Edward Riguardi and Related’s Colin Sullivan.

Vornado and Related declined to comment. JLL did not respond to a request for comment.

Completed in 1913 as a cookie factory and entirely updated by the ownership, 85 10th Avenue sits across from Chelsea Market and the High Line and is just steps from Pier 57, Little Island to the south and Chelsea Piers to the north.

Google occupies nearly half the 10th Avenue building. Other tenants include the Crane Club restaurant, biometrics company Clear and a Telehouse Data Center.