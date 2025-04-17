Geolocation Platform Radar Labs Signs 20K-SF Lease at 111 Fifth Avenue

Geolocation platform Radar Labs shouldn’t need its own platform to find its new Manhattan offices just across Union Square, Commercial Observer has learned.

The tenant signed a seven-year, 20,000-square-foot lease for the 12th floor of the Winter Organization’s 111 Fifth Avenue, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. It will relocate about six blocks from its current offices at 841 Broadway.

The source declined to provide the asking rent, but the landlord was asking for a price in the mid-$80s per square foot as recently as September 2024, CO reported at the time.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Jonathan Franzel and Leo Koné represented the tenant in the deal while Robert Silver and Anthony Sciacca, also with Newmark, handled the deal on behalf of the landlord. A spokesperson for Newmark declined to comment.

Other tenants in the building just north of Union Square include coconut water brand Vita Coco, which signed a 22,530-square-foot deal in September 2021, and w​​omen’s fashion brand LoveShackFancy, which signed a lease for 20,000 square feet on the eighth floor of the 12-story building in March 2022.

The anchor retail tenant in the 13-story building is fast-fashion brand H&M. Douglass Elliman has a 19,500-square-foot office for two of its brokerage teams there.

Mark hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.