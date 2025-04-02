Law Firm Kirkland & Ellis to Open 131K-SF Office at 900 Third Avenue

Chicago-based law firm Kirkland & Ellis will expand its New York City presence with a second Midtown East office.

Kirkland, which serves a range of clients in private equity and corporate transactions, has signed a lease for 131,000 square feet at Paramount Group’s 900 Third Avenue, Bisnow reported, citing a report from JLL.

The law firm’s new space will be right around the corner from its current 520,000-square-foot office at BXP’s 601 Lexington Avenue, where its lease runs until 2039, according to Bisnow.

Kirkland told Bisnow it is opening another location “in response to our growth and anticipated future needs.”

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) represented both the tenant and the landlord in the deal, Bisnow reported. Spokespeople for C&W, JLL, Paramount and Kirkland did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Midtown averaged $80.47 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

Paramount, which is the majority owner of 900 Third Avenue, announced in January that it sold a 45 percent interest in the building between East 54th and East 55th streets to an unnamed buyer. The deal valued the property at $210 million.

“This transaction underscores the underappreciated value of our assets in the market,” Paramount CEO Albert Behler said in a statement at the time of the sale. “Furthermore, this deal strengthens our balance sheet and offers enhanced flexibility in our capital allocation strategy.”

Other tenants of the 36-story office tower include construction advisory firm Lehrer Cumming and employment and labor law firm Littler.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.