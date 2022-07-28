CliftonLarsonAllen Expands by 8K SF at One Grand Central Place

Accounting and wealth management firm CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) increased its footprint at One Grand Central Place.

CLA signed a 10-year expansion for an additional 8,083 square feet across the entire 51st floor of the building at 60 East 42nd Street, according to landlord Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT). Asking rent was $80 per square foot.

The firm has been in the property since May 2020, and its new deal ups its presence to 12,422 square feet, according to ESRT.

“We are excited about our growth with Empire State Realty Trust at One Grand Central Place and the additional opportunities we’ll be able to create in this space,” Jen Leary, CEO of CLA, said in a statement. “Our expansion was a turnkey, enjoyable process thanks to ESRT, and is a testament to the dedication and forward-looking vision of our professionals.”

Newmark’s Andrew Blaustein and Ben Shapiro represented CLA while Scott Klau, Neil Rubin, Erik Harris and William Cohen, also of Newmark, steered the deal on behalf of ESRT. A spokesperson for Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We continue to serve the market’s flight to quality with our extensive in-building amenities and fully modernized spaces that deliver a premier environment with unparalleled convenience,” Thomas Durels, executive vice president of real estate at ESRT, said in a statement.

