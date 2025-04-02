The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has welcomed a new retail tenant to its Midtown Bus Terminal.

Arkade NYC, an indoor arcade offering video and arcade games, has signed a lease for 2,030 square feet on the ground floor of the bus terminal’s south wing at 625 Eighth Avenue, according to landlord brokers JRT Realty Group and MCCGUSA. The lease runs through 2028.

SEE ALSO: Japanese Ramen Chain Afuri to Open Midtown Eatery

“The Midtown Bus Terminal is excited to have Arkade NYC in the busy south wing of the facility,” Catherine Britell, general manager of the Midtown Bus Terminal, said in a statement. “Adding an indoor arcade with a variety of gaming options provides our customers with an entertainment option that complements the mix of retail at the world’s busiest bus terminal.”

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $697 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024 (the most recent data available).

JRT Realty Group’s Jodi Pulice and Greg Smith and MCCGUSA’s Jason Martin and Joy Martin brokered the deal for the landlord, while Arkade NYC was represented in-house.

Jason Martin and a spokesperson for Arkade NYC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Arkade NYC’s space at the terminal between West 41st and West 42nd streets is already open and features an “all-in-one gaming experience,” with “fun, entertainment and prizes for kids, families and adults of all ages,” the release said.

“By bringing this proven amusement operator to the MBT, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey continues to keep pace with customer interest and consumer demand right in the heart of Times Square,” Pulice said in a statement.

Arkade NYC has joined other retail tenants at the MBT, including Starbucks, Dunkin’, Brooklyn Deli, Villa Pizza, Carlo’s Bakery, Land of Beer and more.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.