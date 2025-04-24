Affinius Lends $73M for Columbus Multifamily Development

Developer Thrive Companies has landed $73.4 million of construction financing to build a multifamily property in Columbus, Ohio, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the loan for the fourth phase of the Thrive Companies’ eight-building Rockpointe at Quarry Trails apartment complex, according to the lender. Thrive previously secured bridge financing for a portion of its Quarry Trails project as part of a $165.7 million refinancing for three Columbus multifamily developments.

“We value our continuing relationship with Thrive Companies through this new collaboration in Columbus,” David Greenburg, managing director at Affinius Capital, said in a statement. “Quarry Trails is an exceptional development, well positioned to attract residents in the growing Columbus market who will benefit from the neighborhood’s desirable location and recreational offerings.”

Located at 2835 Gunnison Drive, seven miles northwest of Downtown Columbus, Rockpointe at Quarry Trails will comprise 486 apartments and is slated for completion in 2026. Property amenities will include a community kitchen, gaming areas, coworking facilities, a pool and cabanas.

The Rockpointe project is part of Thrive’s 85-acre Quarry Trails development that will include 1,045 apartments, 600 for-sale homes, 28,000 square feet of office space and 30,000 square feet of retail. Two other Quarry Trails apartment complexes, Tillmore and South Bank, are now in the lease-up phase.

Officials at Thrive did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com