Thrive Companies, an Ohio-developer based, has secured $165.7 million to refinance three multifamily properties in Columbus, Ohio, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital supplied the refinance for each of the three properties, all of which opened in the last three years and are within a short drive of Downtown Columbus, the state capital.

David Greenburg, managing director at Affinius Capital, described Thrive Companies as a top sponsor that “has its finger on the pulse of the Columbus market.”

“The portfolio is well positioned to attract residents in a growing market, and we are excited to continue our relationship with Thrive,” he said in a statement.

Located at 1444 City View Drive, The Thomas at Grandview Crossing is a 310-unit luxury rental featuring 216 one-bedrooms, 86 two-bedrooms, and eight three-bedrooms. The building opened in 2021 and is on the site of Grandview Crossing, a 55-acre mixed-use development that includes retail, restaurants, a hotel and an office building.

The Thomas sits near Interstate 670 and is a seven-minute drive from City Hall.

The Sage at Jeffrey Park, at 680 Civitas Avenue, is a 310-unit luxury rental boasting 277 one-bedroom and 33 two-bedrooms apartments. Opened in 2023, The Sage includes two courtyard swimming pools, a sauna, a coworking space, an in-building coffee shop and bar, and a fitness center. This property sits on Jeffrey Park, a 41-acre urban development that features retail, residences, office space, and tree-lined parks open to the public.

Located at 2835 Gunnison Drive, a half hour drive from downtown in the San Margherita neighborhood of suburban Columbus, The Tillmore at Quarry Trails is a nine-building property on the sprawling 180 acres of Quarry Trails, one of the largest public parks among the Columbus and Franklin County Metro Park network.

The buildings feature 201 one-bedroom units and 92 two-bedroom units. Built in 2021, The Tilmore includes an outdoor pool, a business center and a fitness center.

