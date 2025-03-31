Soloviev, Mohegan Win Support From Unions as Casino Race Heats Up

The race to win one of New York’s casino licenses is heating up, with one group gaining the support of some powerful unions in the city.

The Soloviev Group and Mohegan announced Monday that a coalition of 26 New York labor organizations and workforce development partners — including the powerful Hotel and Gaming Trade Council — have backed Freedom Plaza, the partners’ 6.3-acre project near the United Nations in Manhattan.

In addition to featuring two “world-class hotels” with casinos, Freedom Plaza is set to include two residential towers with affordable housing, 4.7 acres of public green space, retail, dining, a day care center, a museum and a community center, according to the announcement.

The other labor groups supporting the project include the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York; SEIU 32BJ; District Council 9 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades; and the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 30, the announcement said.

“Freedom Plaza is committed to creating long-term, sustainable economic growth for New York City,” Soloviev CEO Michael Hershman said in a statement. “We are proud to have the support of New York’s labor unions and workforce development organizations, who share our vision for a prosperous, thriving community that benefits both workers and residents alike.”

The project, which is set to stretch from East 38th to East 41st streets east of First Avenue, is expected to create jobs for 17,000 people, including both temporary construction jobs and permanent positions, according to the announcement.

The Hotel and Gaming Trades Council’s support of Freedom Plaza in particular is a big gain for Soloviev and Mohegan, as the organization represents nearly 40,000 hotel and casino workers in New York and is considered one of the most politically powerful unions in the city, according to the release.

“The Hotel and Gaming Trades Council is excited to support Freedom Plaza, a development that will bring high-quality, permanent hospitality jobs to New York City,” Council President Rich Maroko said in a statement. “As the union for hotel and casino workers in New York, we know that this proposal will offer real opportunities for working people and strengthen the city’s economy.”

Soloviev and Mohegan also said they will use local vendors for “hospitality-related goods and services” if Freedom Plaza is completed, according to the announcement.

“Mohegan is dedicated to supporting our local communities, which is why we prioritize hiring locally and investing in comprehensive training programs,” Mohegan CEO Ray Pineault said in a statement.

But Soloviev and Mohegan aren’t the only ones fighting for one of three gaming licenses set to be awarded in New York’s downstate area this year.

Other casino proposals include Related Companies and Wynn Resorts’ project in Hudson Yards and SL Green Realty, Caesars Entertainment and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation’s goal for a Times Square casino.

And there’s also the bid by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International to win a casino license in Queens, which won support from state Sen. John Liu this weekend after he announced he would advance the $8 billion Metropolitan Park project by rezoning the land near Citi Field, as Commercial Observer reported.

Meanwhile, Related’s plans hit several snags as the community board, local Assembly members and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine all came out against the project.

