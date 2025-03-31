New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International aren’t folding their hand yet in their bid to win a casino license in Queens.

The joint venture found a friend in state Sen. John Liu of Queens, who announced over the weekend he would introduce legislation to advance the $8 billion Metropolitan Park project by rezoning the land near Citi Field in exchange for waterfront parkland on Flushing Bay.

The political alliance follows what seemed like a fatal blow for the developers who needed backing from an Albany legislator, after state Sen. Jessica Ramos, a candidate for mayor, rejected the deal in May. Ramos said she would not introduce the legislation to allow the casino plan to move forward because it would give up undeveloped space that is designated as parkland.

Liu, however, said the project’s proposed Flushing Skypark, as the public space will come to be known, will offer perks by adding to the pedestrian and bike path network and a High Line-esque bridge spanning Flushing Creek, connecting Downtown Flushing from 39th Avenue and College Point Boulevard to Willets Point.

“The Flushing community has long aspired to have greater access to our waterfront and the other side of Flushing Creek,” Liu said in a statement. “The Roosevelt Avenue and Northern Boulevard bridges cater to vehicular traffic but deter pedestrians and cyclists. The new Flushing Skypark will greatly enhance recreational and transportation options, and I am heartened by the sincere commitment of Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International to making it happen.”

Aside from needing to secure a hotly contested downstate casino license, Cohen and Hard Rock also need “parkland alienation” legislation passed that would turn over land for the developers to build on. The land in question is currently used as a parking lot but has been designated as parkland since the 1964-65 World’s Fair.

And, despite Liu’s assertion that it was a worthy compromise to get the Flushing Skypark built, Ramos remains unswayed.

“My position has not changed,” Ramos said in a statement. “I cannot support a casino in Corona and am a definitive no on any alienation bill that goes against my neighbors’ wishes.”

The developers have also committed $100 million to improvements in the nearby Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, and the Flushing Skypark will be monitored by nonprofit organization Waterfront Alliance, which will have authority through contingency clauses in the agreement.

New York City Council has already paved the way for casinos in New York City through legislation passed in April 2024 that allowed developers to build gaming facilities in high-density and commercial manufacturing districts as of right.

While the legislation from Liu’s office would need approval by both legislative houses in Albany, Cohen and Hard Rock have some serious competition. Even if the parkland alienation measure passes, it does not necessarily award them one of the three available downstate casino licenses being offered by the state.

Plenty of other people are vying for those licenses. Thor Equities wants to build a $3 billion casino in partnership with Saratoga Casino Holdings, the Chickasaw Nation and Legends on the Coney Island boardwalk; Related Companies with gaming partner Wynn Resorts wants a $12 billion facility in the western portion of Hudson Yards; the Soloviev Group banding together with Mohegan for an entertainment district by the United Nations; SL Green Realty, Caesars Entertainment and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation aiming to build a gaming floor in Times Square; and Resorts World New York City is hoping to redevelop its south Queens “race-ino” in a Las Vegas-style casino.

