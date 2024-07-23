Lawmakers Oppose Related’s Plan to Build Hudson Yards Casino

Related Companies’ plan to build a ritzy casino in Hudson Yards may go bust.

Two state lawmakers — including one who will vote on granting the downstate casino licenses — have spoken out against Related’s proposal to build a $12 billion complex featuring an 80-story tower with a gaming facility and hotel near the High Line pedestrian park.

“Aside from the fact that I don’t believe that we need a casino to attract people, the renderings that have thus far been presented are overlarge,” Assemblymember Deborah Glick, who represents the area on the southern portion of the High Line, told Commercial Observer.

“And frankly, Hudson Yards has made promises that they haven’t delivered on yet in terms of affordable housing, so I think that we’re desperate for affordable housing,” Glick added. “We don’t need a casino. The High Line is a crucial amenity for New Yorkers and visitors alike, and overbuilding, especially luxury towers, is not in the public interest.”

Assemblymember Tony Simone, who will serve on the six-member panel that will vote on whether to recommend the proposed casino to state officials, has also claimed he is “philosophically opposed” to Related’s proposed gambling den in the neighborhood, the New York Post reported. Simone represents an Assembly district stretching from Chelsea to Lincoln Center.

“Our proposal to transform the western yards with a massive new park, hundreds of units of affordable housing, and development that will generate tens of thousands of jobs, billions in new taxes and community investments, has not even been formally submitted yet, so we would hope our government leaders would wait to read it before forming a judgment,” a spokesperson for Related said in a statement to CO.

“We have met with the High Line 10 times and made meaningful amendments to our proposal in direct response to concerns they raised,” the spokesperson added. “It is our hope that as good neighbors, they would discuss any further concerns with us directly in the spirit of that constructive dialogue.”

In March, Related teamed up with Wynn Resorts to reveal the design for a casino skyscraper that would be surrounded by office buildings, apartment towers and a 5.6-acre park.

But Related isn’t the only real estate giant gunning for a glamorous casino in New York City. Point72 Asset Management’s Steve Cohen is planning a gambling house next to Citi Field in Queens; the Soloviev Group is teaming up with Mohegan for an entertainment district near the United Nations; SL Green (SLG) Realty, Caesars Entertainment and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation are aiming for a game floor in Times Square; and Resorts World New York City is hoping to transform its Queens “race-ino” into a full-blown Vegas-style casino.

Cohen’s casino may also face a similar fate to Related’s bid, as State Sen. Jessica Ramos, who represents Willets Point, said she would not back legislation to allow the entertainment complex to take shape.

In April, the New York City Council passed a bill allowing zoning changes for gaming facilities approved by the state. Any developer who wins one of the three available downstate casino licenses will be able to get a zoning amendment to build a casino in high-density commercial manufacturing districts.

All developers and casino operators are required to submit their proposals before the June 30, 2025, deadline, and they must be approved by the Community Advisory Committee.

Winners are set to be decided at the end of 2025,Crain’s New York Business reported.

Update: This story has been updated to include a comment from Related.

