Savills has promoted Mitti Liebersohn to CEO of brokerage operations for the firm’s tri-state region, Commercial Observer has learned.

Liebersohn, who joined Savills in 2022 from Avison Young to head up Savills’ New York brokerage team, has already started in the newly created position, he said.

As part of the promotion, Liebersohn will carry over many of his responsibilities from his prior position as chairman of New York brokerage and continue to work closely with David Goldstein, president of Savills’ tri-state region, to “oversee financial performance, attract and retain top talent, and align operational strategy with the firm’s long-term goals,” according to the announcement.

“We just want to continue to be really strong and really competitive,” Liebersohn told CO. “We have super smart people who are passionate and focused and extremely competitive, and I just see that as such an incredibly winning formula. We see great success in the future.”

In addition to leading brokerage operations in the tri-state region, Liebersohn will be responsible for “strengthening cross-market collaboration and supporting new business development efforts across offices,” the announcement said.

As for the areas Liebersohn intends to focus on in his new role, he said he’s looking at opportunities in New Jersey and Long Island, including potential industrial projects.

“I have a huge belief in collaboration and making sure that all of the teams work together, and I think I’m known for that in terms of really making sure that everybody is communicating extremely well internally,” Liebersohn said. “And so I’m going to have a real focus on that.”

Before joining Savills, Liebersohn worked as vice chairman at Cushman & Wakefield, vice chairman at JLL, and president and managing director of New York City operations at Avison Young, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Liebersohn and Arthur Mirante were partners at Avison Young for nearly a decade and were credited with boosting the Toronto-based company’s New York City presence, doubling the size of the brokerage’s New York office. They both jumped ship to Savills at the same time, with Mirante becoming the vice chairman of North America.

“Our momentum in North America is undeniable, and the tri-state region remains core to that success,” Janet Woods, president of Savills North America, said in a statement. “Mitti’s appointment reflects our confidence in the market and our investment in the leadership that drives growth, innovation and connectivity across the firm. His vision and leadership will help fuel our strategy of scale, differentiation and diversification.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.