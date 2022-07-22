Avison Young heavy-hitters Mitti Liebersohn and Arthur Mirante are exiting the brokerage to join Savills, Commercial Observer has learned.

Mirante will hold the title of vice chairman of North America while Liebersohn will take on the moniker of chairman of New York brokerage when they join the firm in August, Savills confirmed.

The pair were partners at Avison Young for nearly 10 years and are credited with boosting the Toronto-based brokerage’s New York City presence, increasing its revenue and headcount. Mirante joined Avison Young in 2012, after serving as CEO for Cushman & Wakefield for nearly 20 years, and currently serves as the principal and chairman of its tri-state region.

Liebersohn joined in 2015, after serving as a vice chairman at JLL and C&W, and doubled the size of Avison Young’s New York City office during his tenure as president and managing director of Avison Young’s NYC office.

Notably, Mirante and Liebersohn represented Santander Bank in a February sublease deal to rent 160,000 square feet from WeWork at 437 Madison Avenue, a special arrangement between the coworking space and large companies with over 500 employees.

“[Mirante and Liebersohn]are leaving Avison Young to pursue other opportunities in New York,” Avison Young said in a statement. “We are grateful for their contributions to the establishment and growth of our New York and Tri-State operations and we wish them well in their future endeavors.”

Dorothy Alpert, currently the president and principal of the tri-state region for Avsion Young, will serve as interim managing director for its New York office while the brokerage “will immediately begin a comprehensive search” to replace Liebersohn, the spokesperson said.

“We are looking for candidates to future-proof our business and whose experience is aligned with our transformational growth trajectory, technology-focused solutions and people-centric culture,” Avison Young added.

A spokesperson for Savills declined to provide a comment. Liebersohn and Mirante declined to comment.

— With additional reporting by Cathy Cunningham and Max Gross.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.